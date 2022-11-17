LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Shares of WHF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 14,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

