Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,808,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.0% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 203,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 54,950 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,640. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

