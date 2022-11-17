Laqira Protocol Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $80.37 million and approximately $513,057.22 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

