Larsh Johnson Sells 12,500 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STEM. Guggenheim set a $17.00 target price on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stem by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Stem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

