LCX (LCX) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LCX (LCX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. LCX has a total market capitalization of $33.91 million and $2.30 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LCX has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

