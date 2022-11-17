Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lear has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lear to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.80. 435,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,050. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,614 shares of company stock worth $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lear by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lear by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

