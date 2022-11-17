LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
Shares of LZ opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
