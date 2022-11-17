LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Stories

