LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $1.05 million worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.