Lido wstETH Price Hits $1,311.70 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,311.70 or 0.07924032 BTC on exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $12.04 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002707 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
