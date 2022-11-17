LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.34. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 1,603 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LFST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after acquiring an additional 832,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group Company Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Read More
