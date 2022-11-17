Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.92

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 1846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Lion alerts:

Lion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.