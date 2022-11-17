Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $62.14 million and approximately $964,029.18 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



About Liquity

Liquity launched on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,943,256 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

