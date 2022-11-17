Liquity Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $63.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,944,693 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

