Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $786.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,462,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,424,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00221837 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
