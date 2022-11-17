Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $786.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 770,462,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 770,424,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00221837 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $343.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

