Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 189,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 27.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOB. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.