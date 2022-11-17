loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $143,901.49 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 95,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $143,901.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares in the company, valued at $600,431.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

loanDepot Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About loanDepot

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $3.25 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

