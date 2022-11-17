loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00.
loanDepot Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.