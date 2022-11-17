loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) EVP Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,452,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $337,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $397,500.00.

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

