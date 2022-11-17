Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$126.50

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.06.

L traded up C$1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$111.25. 269,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,575. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$90.46 and a twelve month high of C$124.77. The company has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.57.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

