Locus Chain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.62 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

