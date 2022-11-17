Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Trading Up 0%

Shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
Loncar China Biopharma ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.
