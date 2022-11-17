Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after buying an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 468,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after buying an additional 355,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 33,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

