Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 65.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $208.68. 39,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

