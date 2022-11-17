Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.95. 49,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.