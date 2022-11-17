LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $207,547,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 778,220 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 27.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 530,197 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

