Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 72.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LU. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

