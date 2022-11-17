Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 18th.
Lufax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.04.
Lufax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.93%.
Institutional Trading of Lufax
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on LU. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
