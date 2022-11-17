Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Lufax has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.24.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lufax

LU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lufax by 72.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Lufax by 53.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

