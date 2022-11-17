Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.08.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 3.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $68,549,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03. Lumentum has a one year low of $54.40 and a one year high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.