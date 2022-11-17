Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 162,464 Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock

ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 162,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $17,871.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,542,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,622.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 680,451 shares of ASAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $81,654.12.

ASAP Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTRH remained flat at $0.12 on Thursday. 2,084,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,739. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ASAP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASAP

ASAP’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASAP by 114.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 434,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ASAP by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in ASAP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in ASAP by 65.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

