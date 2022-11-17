LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $623.30

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €623.30 ($642.58) and traded as high as €706.20 ($728.04). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €700.70 ($722.37), with a volume of 375,821 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($845.36) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($809.28) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($836.08) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($731.96) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €749.00 ($772.16) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €640.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €623.83.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.