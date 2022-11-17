Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after acquiring an additional 483,630 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $34,868,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lyft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,751,907 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 416,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,201,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

