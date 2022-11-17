Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Shares Down 4.4%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 27,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Mace Security International Stock Down 12.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

