MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 5,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance
MTSI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,801. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.