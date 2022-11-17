MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo Sells 5,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MTSI traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,801. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MTSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $3,969,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.