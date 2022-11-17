MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.70.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGNX. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.89.

MGNX opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,947,228.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 668,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,661 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 108,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 251,279 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $3,221,000.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

