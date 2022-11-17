Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Macy’s Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

