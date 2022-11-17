Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Raised to $11.00 at Evercore ISI

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Magnite Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Magnite by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

