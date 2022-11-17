Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Up 12.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $11.00. The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87. 122,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,332,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Performance

Magnite Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

