Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 50%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) rose 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 139,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 184,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Magnum Goldcorp Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$915,500.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.17.
About Magnum Goldcorp
Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.
