Manchester United (MANU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. On average, analysts expect Manchester United to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MANU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,014. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Manchester United by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 497,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 124,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

