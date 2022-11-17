Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Mandom Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.