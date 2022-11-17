Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
