Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 41,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,898,179. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

