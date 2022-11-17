Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 31.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. 7,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,652. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

