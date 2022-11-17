Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 4,594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.3 %

About Walt Disney

NYSE DIS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.88. 253,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.