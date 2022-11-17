Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $217.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,596. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

