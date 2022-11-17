Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,721 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ECL traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.29. 5,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.