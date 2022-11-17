Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 57.4% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 23,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 31,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $208,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $143.96. The company had a trading volume of 34,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.91. The company has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

