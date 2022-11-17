Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. The stock had a trading volume of 99,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,287,590. The stock has a market cap of $260.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

