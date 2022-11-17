Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3,869.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 650.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,091 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TPR traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 20,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

