Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $488,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after purchasing an additional 825,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,245,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,657.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.18. 8,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,295. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

