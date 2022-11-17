Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 72.9% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.64. 5,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,923. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

